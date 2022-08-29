Man Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Trans Woman Mia Green in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia jury on Monday found a man guilty of killing a transgender woman whom police found shot in the neck in the passenger seat after pulling over her killer’s car in 2020.

Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Mia Green, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

Green’s killing came at a time of increased attacks against transgender individuals and months after fellow transgender woman Dominique Rem’mie Fells was found dismembered in the Schuylkill River, raising alarms among Philadelphia’s trans community.

Green was discovered after El-Amin drove through a stop sign and police officers pulled the vehicle over.

El-Amin got out of the vehicle and told the officers his passenger had been shot, investigators said. The officers then found Green in the passenger seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police escorted the vehicle to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital, where Green was pronounced dead. Investigators later determined El-Amin was responsible for Green’s death.

"(Green) was very well-loved and respected and from all accounts from everyone in the community, she was an amazing, beautiful person," Deja Lynn Alvarez, a transgender community activist, told NBC10 at the time.

In 2020, the year Green was murdered, the Human Rights Campaign reported at least 37 killings of transgender individuals in the United States. In 2022, the organization lists at least 27 trans people killed.

In the Fells case, court records indicate accused killer Akhenaton Jones is still awaiting trial.