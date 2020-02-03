An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on top of a SEPTA train in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood.

A graffiti artist, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 he was waiting for a Market-Frankford El train late Monday morning when he noticed what he believed to be a shadow on top of the train. The man said he then got on the train which stopped near Girard Station around 11:55 a.m.

The graffiti artist told NBC10 he then climbed on top of the train when he discovered the body of an unidentified man.

“He was up there for probably a couple hours,” the graffiti artist said. “I was screaming. Me and my friend, he didn’t believe me. I’m like, ‘Yo, there’s really a body up here bro.’ Everybody ran up on top. They looked down. Everybody saw him.”

The graffiti artist said police arrived at the scene and took him into custody for questioning. He was later released.

Police said the victim is a man in his 20’s. They are investigating the possibility that the victim was a thrill-seeker though they have not confirmed this. An autopsy has not yet been performed.

The Market-Frankford line was shut down for two hours during the investigation. SEPTA police are asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out to them.