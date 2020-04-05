Bucks County

Man Found Dead in Car Pulled Out of River in Bristol

The responders pulled the vehicle out of the water and found the body of a 37-year-old man inside

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car that was pulled out of the Delaware River in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. 

On Sunday, around 6:30 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the river behind the King George Inn along the 100 block of Radcliffe Street. 

Police, firefighters, and a dive team responded to the scene and located the car underwater near the Bristol Wharf. The responders pulled the vehicle out of the water and found the body of a 37-year-old man inside. 

Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate. 

