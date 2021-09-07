Man Found Dead Behind Store in Mount Holly, NJ

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead behind a store in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

A child discovered the body of a man behind Millerie’s Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street. Police are asking the public to help identify the victim. They described him as a slender white male between the ages of 25 and 35, standing approximately 5-foot-6 and wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Investigators have not determined a cause of death but have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or death should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.