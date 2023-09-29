Man fatally struck by SEPTA Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail train

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail train Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to 21st and Madison Street at 7:30 p.m. for an accident involving a SEPTA train and a pedestrian.

The man, who police identified as 66-year-old James L. Williams from Philadelphia, was walking northbound on the train tracks when the SEPTA train struck him at the bend of the overpass, police said.

The train conductor stopped the train immediately and remained on the scene, police said.

Police said medics had pronounced Williams dead on the scene at 7:21 p.m.

Service was shut down at the time of the incident but has since resumed in both directions, SEPTA reported.

Chestnut Hill West: Train service has resumed in both directions. The first outbound train to Chestnut Hill West will be train #9863. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 29, 2023

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division, according to police.