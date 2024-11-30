Man hurt, dog killed in hit-and-run crash at the Jersey Shore

A man was seriously hurt and his dog was killed after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in Atlantic County, according to the Absecon Police Department.

Police said that the crash happened just after midnight on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue in Absecon, New Jersey.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area for about four hours, officers said.

The man who was hit, identified as 25-year-old Syed Hoque, of Absecon, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. The dog died.

Police said the driver did not stay at the scene, but another driver called 911 to report the crash.

Investigators searched the area and were able to find vehicle matching the description.

Officers with the Absecon Police Department arrested 51-year-old Byron Jones, of Mays Landing, in a traffic stop in connection to the crash.

The Absecon Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the crash.

If you have any information on this crash, please call the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667 and dial extension 214. You can direct your information to the lead traffic investigator, Ptl. Da'Zhon Bethea #868.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by calling 609-652-1234. You can also text "TIPCOP" with your information to 274-637 (CRIMES).