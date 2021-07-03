Man Dies in South Philadelphia Arson Fire

A man died in a South Philadelphia house fire which officials said was intentionally set.

The man was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Tree Street after firefighters responded to several 911 calls around 5:29 a.m. Saturday, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tanya Little, said.

A 90-year-old neighbor was injured while evacuating her home, but she was listed in stable condition at an area hospital, Little said.

The fire marshal’s office ruled the blaze an arson, she added. No arrests were immediately reported.