Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting at Falls Township Home

A man was killed following a police-involved shooting in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Falls Township Police were called to a home on the 400 block of Federal lane at 12:04 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said a shooting then occurred and a man at the home was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or anyone else at the home were hurt.

Officials have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or the identity of the man who was killed. Both the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and their detectives are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.