A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.

The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park. Medics then performed CPR on him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

“I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC, which runs the triathlon, wrote. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on the man.