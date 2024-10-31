Man critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was hospitalized on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, after being shot in North Philly.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of N. 22nd Street in North Philadelphia around 6:13 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a person with a gun.

First responders to the scene, officials said, found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he's been listed in critical condition.

Officials said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered in this incident, however, an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477)