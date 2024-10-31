North Philadelphia

Man critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in an incident that happened early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate the scene after a man was injured in a shooting along North 22nd Street in Philadelphia early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was hospitalized on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, after being shot in North Philly.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of N. 22nd Street in North Philadelphia around 6:13 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a person with a gun.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

First responders to the scene, officials said, found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he's been listed in critical condition.

Officials said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered in this incident, however, an investigation is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us