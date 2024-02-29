Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot multiple times in an incident that happened early Thursday in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

And, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the injured man was found with a pool cue when officers responded to the incident.

According to Small, the incident happened at about 1:53 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 5500 block of Pulaski Avenue.

Here, he said, first responders found a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, Small said, the man had a pool cue "in his possession" when he was discovered by police.

Officials said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

And, according to police, a firearm has been recovered in this incident, however no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation into this incident, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.