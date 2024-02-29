Germantown

Man critically injured in Germantown shooting

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in an incident early Thursday. Officials said he was found in the roadway with a pool cue

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot multiple times in an incident that happened early Thursday in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

And, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the injured man was found with a pool cue when officers responded to the incident.

According to Small, the incident happened at about 1:53 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 5500 block of Pulaski Avenue.

Here, he said, first responders found a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

Also, Small said, the man had a pool cue "in his possession" when he was discovered by police.

Officials said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

And, according to police, a firearm has been recovered in this incident, however no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation into this incident, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.

