Pennsylvania

Man charged for leaving kittens to die in plastic bins outside a Delco veterinary clinic

By Emily Rose Grassi and David Chang

NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is facing charges after he allegedly left kittens to die in plastic bins outside a Delaware County veterinary clinic.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA worked with the Sharon Hill Police Department to identify Harold Thomas as the suspect wanted in the two incidents that left a total of five kittens dead.

On July 15, staff members at the Spayed Club Veterinary Clinic on 800 Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, found two dead kittens inside a storage bin that was sealed tight and with no air holes.

Members said the bin was dropped off while the clinic was closed and they found the deceased kittens once they returned to the office.

Police also said three more dead kittens were found inside a storage bin that was sealed tight with one air hole outside the clinic on August 11 at 8:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCrime and Courtscritter corner
