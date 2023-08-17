Man leaves bins with dead kittens inside at Delco veterinary clinic, officials say

Police are searching for a man who they say dropped off bins with dead kittens inside of them at a Delaware County veterinary clinic in July and August.

On July 15, staff members at the Spayed Club Veterinary Clinic on 800 Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, found two dead kittens inside a storage bin that was sealed tight and with no air holes. Members said the bin was dropped off while the clinic was closed and they found the deceased kittens once they returned to the office.

Police also said three more dead kittens were found inside a storage bin that was sealed tight with one air hole outside the clinic on August 11 at 8:30 p.m.

A surveillance photo of the man who investigators said dropped off the dead kittens.

Both police and the clinic released surveillance photos of a man who they believe dropped off the kittens in both July and August. They are asking the public to help them identify the man, who they say walked over the train tracks from the Collingdale Borough and into their parking lot before abandoning the kittens.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call the Sharon Hill Police Department at 610-237-6200 or the Spayed Club Veterinary Clinic at 484-540-8436.