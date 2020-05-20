What to Know Police say a man has been arrested in a half-dozen fires intentionally set in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Six fires ignited in the area at physical structures, a trash container and various piles of waste in the area of Broad and Lehigh.

Police said a suspect was apprehended by city and transit police at SEPTA's 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.

A man has been arrested in connection with a half-dozen fires intentionally set along the street in a portion of North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responding to an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday call found six fires ignited in the area at physical structures, a trash container and various piles of waste near North Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, police said in a statement

Police said they learned that that the fires had been intentionally set by a man in his 40s carrying a dark-colored backpack. No injures were reported.

A suspect was apprehended by city and transit police at the 69th street Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority terminal around 10 a.m., police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw praised police Upper Darby officers, SEPTA, ATF and Philadelphia fire firefighters for helping quickly extinguishing the fire and getting the "dangerous offender" in custody.

“We are relieved that there were no physical injuries as a result of these reckless and criminal acts," she said.

Charges are pending and the man wasn't immediately named.