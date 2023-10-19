Man arrested for indecent assault near Temple University campus

Temple University’s Department of Public Safety announced a man wanted in connection to an indecent assault near campus is now in custody.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Devon Barabin, is accused of touching a student in the area of the 1500 block of West Norris Street last week.

Another possible harassment incident happened to a student in the area of the 1800 block of Norris Street, but it's unclear if Barabin is connected.

According to police, Barabin was arrested by Philadelphia Police along the 3800 block of N. Broad St. on Tuesday.

Barabian faces indecent exposure and indecent assault charges in connection to the incident, officials said.

ARRESTED: The man wanted in connection with the below incident was identified by Temple Police as Devon Barabin, 29. He faces indecent exposure and indecent assault charges in connection with an incident involving a student. He was arrested… (1/2) https://t.co/L1cgwz6v9F — Temple Public Safety (@TU_Police) October 19, 2023

Police have not released any further details at this time.