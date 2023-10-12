Temple University, police investigating two assaults near campus

Temple University’s Department of Public Safety announced in a news release Thursday the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating two indecent assaults that occurred near campus.

According to Temple University officials, one student was reportedly touched from behind by an unknown man in the area of the 1500 block of West Norris Street. Days before, another indecent assault happened to a student in the area of the 1800 block of Norris Street.

Police were not aware of the first incident until after the second incident was reported, according to officials.

Temple Public Safety officials had released a photo of the individual wanted in connection to the assaults on social media.

Police are searching for this individual in connection with the incidents pic.twitter.com/ijhQulmF10 — Temple Public Safety (@TU_Police) October 12, 2023

After these reported incidents, the university has increased the presence of Temple Police Officers, Detectives and Bike Patrols in the area.

If you have any information regarding these incidents you are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit.