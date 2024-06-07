A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a person in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to officials. Police believe there could be more victims out there.

Officers with the Darby Borough Police Department were called to a residence on Thursday for a reported stalking incident, officials said.

Darby police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Kwatyra with the help of officers from the East Lansdowne Police Department, police said.

Darby police chief Joseph Gabe Jr. took to the department's Facebook page to share a photo of Kwatyra along with his vehicle.

Kwatyra drives a dark gray colored Audi SUV with Pennsylvania plate LYZ-1111. There is also a license plate frame on the back that reads "Wynnewood" in all capitol letters.

Officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant and to be aware of any suspicious devices that could track you.

Police in Darby say tracking devices let a person instantly see your location at any given time.

If you think you or someone you know is a victim of Kwatyra and his alleged stalking, please contact Darby Borough Police Department Det. Salvatore.