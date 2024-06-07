Pennsylvania

Man arrested for alleged stalking in Delco, more victims could be out there, officials say

Matthew Kwatyra, 30, was arrested over stalking allegations in Darby Borough, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a person in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to officials. Police believe there could be more victims out there.

Officers with the Darby Borough Police Department were called to a residence on Thursday for a reported stalking incident, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Darby police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Kwatyra with the help of officers from the East Lansdowne Police Department, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Darby police chief Joseph Gabe Jr. took to the department's Facebook page to share a photo of Kwatyra along with his vehicle.

Kwatyra drives a dark gray colored Audi SUV with Pennsylvania plate LYZ-1111. There is also a license plate frame on the back that reads "Wynnewood" in all capitol letters.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

first alert traffic Apr 20

Street festivals, free music: Your guide to weekend events, road closures in Philly

Delaware 6 hours ago

Thousands expected to check out classic cars at the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend

Officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant and to be aware of any suspicious devices that could track you.

Police in Darby say tracking devices let a person instantly see your location at any given time.

If you think you or someone you know is a victim of Kwatyra and his alleged stalking, please contact Darby Borough Police Department Det. Salvatore.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCrime and CourtsDelaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us