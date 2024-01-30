A man has been arrested in connection to a 2012 cold case murder in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

U.S. Marshals partnered with investigators in New Castle County to bring Alando Dale, 33, into custody on Monday for the shooting death of a man, according to police.

Deadly Newark shooting

Police were called to the Studio Green Apartments on the 200 block of Thorn Lane in Newark, Del., on Nov. 12, 2012, for reports of a shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When officers responded just before 9:30 p.m., they found a man identified as Peter DiSabatino on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

DiSabatino died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Continued investigation

An investigation into the shooting involved re-examining the evidence from 2012 and interviewing witnesses again by the Cold Case Homicide Squad Detectives.

While reviewing all of the evidence again, detectives concluded that 33-year-old Alando Dale was the suspect they were looking for.

A grand jury reviewed the case on Jan. 16, 2024, which was presented by detectives with the help of the Delaware Department of Justice.

Officials say the grand jury's decision granted them an indictment for Alando Dale.

Arrest and arraignment

Then, 12 years after the shooting occurred, officials arrested Alando Dale.

It was a joint effort by the United States Marshals Task Force and the New Castle County Police Department Special Investigations Squad.

Dale was arraigned by the New Castle County Superior Court and faced charges of murder in the first degree, officials said.

Dale was taken to a prison in Wilmington, Del., on $1 million bail.

If you have any information on this or any other Delaware cold case, officials are urging you to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-395-8110. Tips can be left anonymously.

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.