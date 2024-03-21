A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to children in Lehigh County, the district attorney's office said.

Blaine Alan Arner, 62, has been charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, indecent exposure and open lewdness, according to the DA's office.

Arner was sent to the Lehigh County Jail on $200,000 straight bail, officials said. He was already in custody on an unrelated matter in Schuylkill County.

On March 11, officials said, at approximately 4:40 p.m. troopers responded to the 7300 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township for a report of an individual who had exposed himself to children.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, a nine-year-old girl, along with three other children, were walking their dogs on Lincoln Court when Arner allegedly approached the children while he was driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The girl told police at the time that the man asked her if she wanted to see his dog, according to officials.

As the nine-year-old went to the truck, the man opened the door and exposed himself to the child, state police said. The girl ran away.

The next day, troopers were investigating the situation when they found the blue truck in Arner's driveway at his home. When they approached the home, no one answered, officials said.

A witness then confirmed to investigators that the person who approached the girl and exposed himself to her while in the blue truck was Arner, the DA's office said.

A preliminary hearing for Arner has been set for April 3.