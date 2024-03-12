State police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to children in Lehigh County

The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a car and its driver who is wanted for exposing himself to a nine-year-old in Lehigh County Monday afternoon.

On March 11, officials said, at approximately 4:44 p.m. troopers responded to the 700 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township for the report of an individual who had exposed himself to children.

According to police, a nine-year-old girl, along with her younger sister and two other children, were walking their dog on Lincoln Court when an unknown older man, driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab pick-up truck, approached the children.

As the nine-year-old went to the truck, the man opened the door, wasn’t wearing any pants and exposed himself to the child, state police said.

The driver of the Dodge is described as having a bald head with white hair and a white colored beard, police said. They believe the car is possibly a 2009-2018 Dodge Ram with chrome tubular steps and front and rear chrome bumpers.

Anyone with information in connection to this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station at (610) 395-1438.