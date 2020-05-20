Man and Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Philadelphia Home

A woman and man were both found shot to death inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered inside a home on the 4700 block of Tacony Street around 5:15 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was found on the bedroom floor suffering from three gunshot wounds to her body while a 43-year-old man was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head.

They were both pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shootings or the relationship between the man and woman. They continue to investigate.

