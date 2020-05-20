Philadelphia

Man and Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Philadelphia Home

The bodies were discovered inside a home on the 4700 block of Tacony Street around 5:15 p.m.

By David Chang

A woman and man were both found shot to death inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Wednesday. 

The bodies were discovered inside a home on the 4700 block of Tacony Street around 5:15 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was found on the bedroom floor suffering from three gunshot wounds to her body while a 43-year-old man was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his head. 

They were both pronounced dead. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

budget 2 hours ago

Philly Council’s Tough Choice on Schools: To Raise Your Taxes or Not

Sports 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Drafting Guidelines to Pave Return of Sports

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shootings or the relationship between the man and woman. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiashootingHomicideFrankford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us