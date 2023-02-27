Léelo en español aquí

There have been so many amazing performances so far this year from stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billy Joel but more concerts are coming up over the next few months.

We have all of your concert needs covered, with information about tour dates, venues and where you can buy tickets.

Luke Combs

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Country singer Luke Combs is performing at the Linc in July as part of his upcoming world tour. He will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

When: July 29

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

Drake & 21 Savage

Hip-hop fans prepare for the iconic rapper Drake to hit the stage at the Wells Fargo Center. He will be joined by rapper 21 Savage.

When: July 31 and Aug. 1

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Sam Smith

The 'Stay With Me' singer is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in August for their GLORIA tour.

When: Aug. 2

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

"The Boss" made his first stop of the year in Philly in March with one night at the Wells Fargo Center. He is returning in August for two nights at Citizens Bank Park.

When: Aug. 16 and 19

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets are available on Citizens Bank Park's website.

Duran Duran

English rock band Duran Duran is stopping in Philly alongside Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille.

When: Sept. 7

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Beck and Phoenix

Beck and Phoenix are co-headlining their 19-city Summer Odyssey tour with one night in Philly.

When: Sept. 8

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Arctic Monkeys

The English rock band is stopping at the Mann on its 2023 North American tour.

When: Sept. 5

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

P!NK

P!NK is spending two nights in Philly this September for her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

When: Sept. 18 and 19

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Jonas Brothers

The world-famous trio is back on tour with a stop in Philadelphia for part of their North American tour.

When: Sept. 21

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

SZA

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist SZA is performing at the Wells Fargo Center, and the venue announced her scheduled performance for March 2 has been rescheduled for September 29.

When: September 26

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are sold out on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Here's a list of artists that have already visited Philadelphia this year

Muse

English rock band Muse is stopping at the Wells Fargo Center on its Will of the People World Tour where they will be joined by Evanescence.

When: March 19

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Future and Friends

Future is stopping in Philadelphia for his 'One Big Party Tour' with special guests including Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist and Dess Dior.

When: March 24

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Dru Hill

1990s R&B artist Dru Hill is stopping at the University of Delaware in March for Dru Hill's 25th Anniversary tour. The group will be joined by Next and 112.

When: March 24

Where: The University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center

Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is performing at the Linc for three nights in May as part of The Eras Tour. She will be joined by Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams and GAYLE.

When: May 12-14

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

The Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic is back at the Mann in Fairmount Park with headliners including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher & The Roots and Lil Uzi Vert.

When: June 2-4

Where: The Mann

Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is performing at the Linc this summer.

When: June 3

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Wells Fargo Center with special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

When: June 7

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Dead & Company

If you want to catch the Dead one more time, you're in luck. Dead & Company: The Final Tour is coming to Citizens Bank Park this summer.

When: June 15

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are performing in Philly for their "Two Icons, One Night" tour.

When: June 16

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour is stopping at Citizens Bank Park in June.

When: June 17

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Weezer

Weezer is playing TD Pavilion at the Mann in June as part of its Indie Rock Road Trip summer tour.

When: June 27

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

James Taylor

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor is performing at the Mann this July.

When: July 1

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is stopping in Philly on the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

When: July 12

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

The Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band is making stops at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

When and Where: July 18 at PNC Bank Arts Center and July 21 and 22 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Phish

Phish's 23-date summer tour includes two nights in Philly at the Mann.

When: July 25 and 26

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann