SZA and Lizzo will be headlining Made in America 2023: Here's the full lineup

SZA and Lizzo will be headlining the 2023 Made in America Festival, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Music fans can make sure they don't miss a moment of the action at the 2023 Made in America Festival in the heart of Philadelphia with the full lineup also released Wednesday.

Made in America Festival shared the full lineup on their Twitter and other social platforms.

Who will headline Made in America 2023?

What's the lineup for Made in America 2023?

Miguel

Tems

Metro Boomin

Ice Spice

Coi Leray,

Latto

Lil Yachty

Doechii

Lola Brooke

Coco Jones

Paris Texas

Tiacorine

Eem Triplin

Flau'Jae Johnson

Tanerélle

Weston Estate

When does the 2023 Made in America concert in Philadelphia take place?

The 2023 MIA Fest takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

"The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a news release. “For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway."

How much do tickets cost for 2023 Made in America concert?

Back in April, Live Nation announced that "Early Bird" tickets were on sale for the Jay-Z-curated music festival that takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway each Labor Day weekend.

The Early Bird tickets are now sold-out.

Tier 1 tickets for the two-day festival are still available at $241.43 (including fees) for general admission. Early Bird VIP tickets -- that include an air-conditioned lounge, fancy restrooms and a VIP-viewing deck near the Rocky Stage and more -- cost $835.24 (including fees) and are still available.

Who has taken the Made in America stage in the past?

Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator headlined the 2022 festival. A wide-range of artists from Jay-Z himself to his wife Beyoncé to Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar to Meek Mill to Coldplay to Nine Inch Nails to Pearl Jam have headlined over the years since the ticketed event first closed down the area in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2012.