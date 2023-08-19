A jewelry store at the Philadelphia Mills Mall was robbed around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, detectives said.

According to police, mace was sprayed inside the store called Javier the Jeweler during the robbery, and the mall was evacuated before it closed for the night.

It is unclear what was taken until store employees do inventory.

No one was hurt. No arrests have been made yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.