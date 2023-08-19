Philadelphia

Mace sprayed inside a jewelry store at Philadelphia Mills Mall during robbery, police say

A scary moment for shoppers in the Philadelphia Mills Mall on Saturday night when a jewelry store was robbed, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A jewelry store at the Philadelphia Mills Mall was robbed around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, detectives said.

According to police, mace was sprayed inside the store called Javier the Jeweler during the robbery, and the mall was evacuated before it closed for the night.

It is unclear what was taken until store employees do inventory.

No one was hurt. No arrests have been made yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us