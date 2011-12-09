Local Girl With Cystic Fibrosis is Making a Difference

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} Emily Kramer-Golinkoff is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a UPenn graduate, and most of all an inspiration.



Emily, her family, friends, and members of the Philadelphia area community; have teamed up to create Emily’s Entourage, a foundation to make a difference in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis.



Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic disease of the lungs and digestive system which affects Emily and 30,000 other people in the U.S.



What started out as a small-scale fundraiser for a local CF stair climb turned into a quest to raise $50,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



At the beginning of December, Emily’s Entourage created a Facebook page asking people to join the team to find a cure and help raise money for CF research, care, and education. By Dec. 8, Emily’s Entourage already collected nearly $40,000 in donations.



The 26-year old works in health care marketing and is currently pursuing a master degree in bioethics. She does all this while going through hours of treatment each day.



To learn how you can help Emily and her team’s fight against CF visit www.EmilysEntourage.org.

