Lime Light Gala

On Friday, March 25th The HEADstrong Foundation is hosting a night of cocktails, dinner, and a world-class silent auction. This affair will support the Leukemia and Lymphoma society to bring awareness and raise funds for blood cancer research, and support programs for families. This event will be held at the Hyatt Regency at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia at 6:30pm.



The HEADstrong Foundation is a Philadelphia based non-profit organization created in memory of Nicholas "HEAD" Colleluori, who passed away in 2006 after battling with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



For more information visit the Head Strong Foundation website.