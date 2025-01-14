Last stop: SEPTA's first female engineer retires after 40 years

Jacqueline Pettyjohn has been riding SEPTA's rails throughout the region for the past four decades.

But, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, Pettyjohn -- who holds the distinction of being SEPTA's first ever female train engineer -- pulled her railcars into Suburban Station for the last time.

At her last stop, Pettyjohn was met with cheers from friends, loved ones and many commuters who relied on her service for the past 40 years.

It was a final journey that, she said, had her tearing up for three days.

"I was shocked. I did not expect that," said Pettyjohn. "When I went home, it just hit me. I cried Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, all day. I just couldn't believe the outpour of love they had for me and I have the same for them."

In a social media post, SEPTA officials said that Pettyjohn joined the team back in August of 1984 after answering an ad in the newspaper.

According to SEPTA, Pettyjohn initially "had no intention of staying, but ended up falling in love with the job."

After spending the past 40 years working as a train engineer for SEPTA, Pettyjohn said she still plans to stay on the move.

In retirement, she said, she plans to travel and spend more time with her family.

And, while SEPTA may be losing its first female engineer, Pettyjohn has been a trailblazer for others as, out of SEPTA's 202 train engineers on staff, 35 of them, officials said, are female.