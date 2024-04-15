Swimming in it: Last day to sign up for $1,000 lifeguard bonus

It's time to sign up to be a lifeguard at a municipal pool this summer in Philadelphia, before the funds all dry up.

That's because Monday, April 15, is the last day that prospective lifeguards can secure a $1,000 bonus for signing up and working this summer.

Susan Slawson, commissioner of the Department of Parks and Recreation, told NBC10 the effort is intended to help secure lifeguards and avoid issues the city has had in previous years where some pools couldn't be opened because of staffing shortages.

However, during an event last week, Slawson promised this year would be different.

"We're actually excited that we will have sixty of our pools open this summer and that will be a vacation spot for many of our kids," she said, during an event to announce the city's summer schedule on April 9.

And, this past weekend, Slawson told NBC10's Karen Hua that the city needs to lock down 400 lifeguards in order to make sure that the city can open all 60 municipal pools.

Yet, she said the city intends to open all it's pools, even if it can't get 400 lifeguards, by moving guards around to be able to ensure that all pools are opened.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that we can open our pools to make sure our young people are safe," she said.

In order to be able to secure 400 lifeguards needed to open all 60 of the city's municipal pools by Memorial Day, Slawson said the city has made $1,000 signing bonuses available for all those aged 16 and older who sign up and work all summer.

After that, from Tuesday, April 16 through May 15, those who sign up will still be eligible for a $500 bonus.

The effort is part of the #ItsASummerThing initiative and it is intended as a way to help get young people jobs and give them activities throughout the summer.

Also, city pools, Slawson said, offer swim classes for young people who may not yet know how to swim.

"It's important because in African-American neighborhoods and black communities, a number of our young people do not know how to swim," Slawson said.

To sign up to be a lifeguard or for more information on summer events in Philadelphia, visit the city's website for the #ItsASummerThing initiative.