Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will be joined by fellow municipal officials on Tuesday to provide details about summer events and job opportunities that will be available for youth throughout the city and young adults through the #ItsASummerThing campaign.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to announce this year's #ItsASummerThing campaign on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Parker is expected to be joined by officials from the Office of Children and Families, The Department of Parks & Recreation, The Free Library of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department, and other agencies, to unveil, what city officials called in a statement, "an exciting line-up of fun, enriching and adult-supervised, free or low-cost activities and programs for children, teens and families all season long.

It remains to be seen how much the #ItsASummerThing campaign will change much under Parker's administration after it was launched last year under then-mayor Jim Kenney.

But, a city website for the campaign notes that there will be at least two new programs this summer -- Career Connected Learning and a Summer Achievers program.

The Career Connected Learning program, as described online, will provide paid, hands-on, work-based learning experiences for youth in Philly from ages 12 through 24.

These experiences are detailed as ways to "set young people up for career and economic success."

The Summer Achievers program, as detailed online, will help children in first through eighth grades with math and reading support, camp-like activities, meals and field trips, all at no cost to families.

The campaign was initially developed as a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles' unofficial slogan from that year's season -- "It's a Philly thing." -- and included over 100 summer camps at parks and rec. centers, swimming and free swimming lesson at municipal pools and spraygrounds, out-of-school summer camps at schools and community-based locations all across the city, reading activities at public library branches and other events and opportunities.