La Salle University unveils new plaza dedicated to basketball legend Tom Gola

La Salle University has unveiled some major upgrades.

On Wednesday, the university officially reopened the first portion of the rebuilt John Glaser Basketball Arena at Trumark Financial Center with a new plaza that pays homage to Philadelphia sports icon and La Salle Basketball alum Tola Gola.

Last year, university officials announced that after 25 years, the arena -- located at 20th and Olney -- was getting a makeover and a name change.

The decision to rename the arena comes after a generous donation from the late John Glaser, an 1862 La Salle alumnus.

The former arena namesake has now been honored through the creation of the Tom Gola Plaza.

The plaza features a statue of Gola, new lights, a completely renovated surface including bricks with the names of donors to the Glaser Arena project, and a historical marker.

In addition to the plaza, the driveway in front of the arena has been renamed Tom Gola Way.

Gola was a Hall of Fame basketball player who led La Salle to the 1954 NCAA title and helped the Philadelphia Warriors win the 1956 NBA championship.

The legendary forward still has the all-time college record with 2,201 rebounds. He and former George Washington player Joe Holup are the only players in NCAA history to top 2,000 in both points and rebounds.

From 1986-70, Gola even coached La Salle Basketball and finished with a 37-13 record. He passed in 2014 at the age of 81.

The additional renovations to the now John Glaser Arena are set to feature a 360-degree bowl design, new seating for fans, an upgraded hospitality area, and additional premium seating surrounding the court.

