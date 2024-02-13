Montgomery County

Police nab 6 suspects, 4 stolen guns, 2 stolen cars from KOP Mall parking garage

By Dan Stamm

Guns found during King of Prussia Mall parking garage investigation.
Upper Merion Township police

Two stolen cars, four stolen guns and six arrests. That's what police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, said were taken in from a King of Prussia Mall parking garage.

It all began around 3 p.m. Monday in the Green Parking Garage off Gulph Road, Upper Merion Township police said Monday.

Investigators located the two stolen vehicles and identified several people believed to be using the cars, police said.

"Two suspects from one stolen vehicle were quickly taken into custody without incident," police wrote in a CrimeWatch post. "Detectives then continued surveillance in the area and observed four additional suspects attempting to enter the second stolen vehicle."

The four remaining suspect dashed off on foot, but were captured in or near the parking garage, police said. Along the way each suspect allegedly tossed away a stolen gun.

Each of the "fully-loaded" guns were recovered, investigators said.

Police didn't name any of the suspects, who were all jailed on charges including illegal gun possession, evading arrest, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment.

