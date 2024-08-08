New Jersey

Boy crossing tracks hit, killed by NJ Transit River Line train, officials say

The boy was crossing at Chestnut Street in Palmyra, NJ, when he was hit by the train on Thursday morning

By Emily Rose Grassi

A young boy was killed after being hit by an NJ Transit train on Thursday, Aug. 8 in Burlington County, according to officials with the transit agency.

A River LINE train was traveling northbound at Chestnut Street in Palmyra around 8:19 a.m. when it struck the boy who was crossing and killed him, officials said.

The 28 riders and the operator of the train were not hurt in the incident, NJ Transit said.

River LINE service is running again between Cinnaminson and Route 73 with 30-minute delays in both directions.

The age and identity of the boy has not yet been revealed.

Police with NJ Transit are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

