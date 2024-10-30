NBC10's morning news show is about to add another father back to the mix.

Keith Jones is set to return to the anchor desk on Oct. 31, 2024, after taking some time off to spend time at home with his newborn son KJ and wife Holly.

"It's the most magical eight weeks of our lives, just to center and be in these four walls with each other fore the first time, it's awesome," Holly said.

Keith's co-anchor Erin Coleman headed to the Jones house to hang with the proud parents and 2-month old.

"We're ready for you to come back," Erin told Keith.

Instead of anchor duty, Keith's been on diaper duty for the past couple months.

"It's like the most fulfilling thing I've done in my life, it's the best role ever being a dad," Keith said.

What will it be like for Keith to go from full-time diaper duty to working dad?

"It's going to make leaving tough, but coming home amazing," Keith said.

Fellow parent Brenna Weick had some sage advice for Keith. "The morning shift is perfect for parents."