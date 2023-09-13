A Montgomery County jury found Rafiq Thompson guilty of murdering his former girlfriend and her unborn baby. This case will now become a death penalty case, according to the Montgomery County DA Office.

Jury finds Rafiq Thompson guilty of First-Degree Murder in the killing to Tamara Cornelius and First-Degree Murder of her unborn baby as well as other charges. It now moves to the death penalty phase. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) September 13, 2023

Thompson, 40, was arrested in April of 2022 after turning himself in to police. He was charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the death of Tamara Cornelius.

Cornelius was a 31-year-old mother of three other children when she was shot by Thompson while pumping gas at a King of Prussia gas station.

"This was a chilling murder of a young woman and her unborn child," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said at the time.

Detectives determined that the two had a previous relationship and met up briefly that evening before she went inside The Cheesecake Factory restaurant to eat dinner, the DA’s office had said.

Cornelius left the restaurant a little over an hour later and was followed by Thompson as she drove to the gas station, prosecutors said. As Cornelius pumped gas, Thompson spoke with her and then opened fire, the DA’s office said. A police affidavit said witnesses heard a brief argument before shots were fired.

He continued to shoot her as she tried to run away, the DA’s office added. Cornelius was declared dead at Paoli Hospital approximately 47 minutes after police officers first responded to the gas station and found her bleeding, prosecutors said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.