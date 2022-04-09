Gunfire Erupts at Gas Station Near King of Prussia Mall

At least one person was transported by ambulance after someone opened fire at a gas station across the street from the King of Prussia Mall, police said.

The shooting at the Exxon gas station happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Montgomery County police said. The condition of the person taken by ambulance was not immediately clear.

NBC10 cameras showed several spent shell casings on the ground near a sedan parked next to a pump. The car did not appear to have any bullet holes.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting.