Jim's Steaks on South Street plans to reopen this fall

After spending more than a year shuttered due to a fire, Jim's Steaks on South Street plans to re-open sometime in late October.

On Monday, Ken Silver, owner of Jim's Steaks, confirmed a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer on the eatery's plans for renovation and reopening. .

On July 29, of last year, fire tore through the popular steak house, at 400 South Street, causing smoke to pour from every floor of the four story structure.

On the day of the incident, a manager at the eatery told NBC10 that the air conditioning had stopped working in the morning and then started smoking before the fire began.

It took firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire as it had weaved through the popular cheesesteak joint's heating and cooling system

The eatery that first opened in 1976 and, earlier this year, unveiled a renovation plan that would include a second floor addition.