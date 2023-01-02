Fire-Ravaged Jim's Steaks Shows Off Blueprint to Reopen on South Street in 2023

Philadelphia cheesesteak lovers, your cheesy dreams are one step closer to becoming a reality at one local cheesesteak shop recovering after a devastating fire over the summer.

Jim’s South St. cheesesteak and hoagie shop posted renderings of their new building on their Twitter account Sunday afternoon along with a new year's message that says they will open this year.

“Happy New Year to you and yours. We're beyond thrilled to share some early plans for our rebuild. Can't wait to see you again in 2023!”

The renderings show a "Proposed 2nd Floor Addition." So, stay tuned.

The steak shop didn't give an estimated date for reopening in this year.

This was the most recent update since the South Street staple was lost in a fire in July 2022.

Last month the popular cheesesteak shop gave an update to their customers on the progress which showed the damage done by the fire.