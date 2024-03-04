The online influencer Dayjia Blackwell, 22 -- better known to her fans as "Meatball" -- will be held for court on charges following her Sept. 26 arrest after she shared online videos that showed her walking with crowds as they looted stores in different parts of the city.

She is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot, and disorderly conduct among other offences.

On Monday, during a preliminary hearing, she was held for trial.

In a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, officials said that Blackwell was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city on the evening of Sept. 26.

"Blackwell is alleged to have used her social media platform to encourage people to engage in criminal activities at those locations, and is alleged to have engaged in criminal activities herself," the DA's office said in a statement on the charges.

Blackwell was arrested during looting that erupted after a peaceful protest took place after charges were dismissed against the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry.

Charges against former officer Mark Dial in Irizarry's death were re-instated in October.

As city officials worked to get citywide looting under control, then mayor Jim Kenney blamed Blackwell for the incidents that followed the protest, saying she encouraged her online followers to engage in illegal activities.

"[She was] livestreaming the whole thing, wound up with 12,000 followers and created, basically incited, the riot," the mayor said at that time.

Blackwell's next court appearance is set for March 18.

An attorney listed for Blackwell did not immediately respond to a call for comment.