Members of a Philadelphia-area skating club are among the victims of Wednesday night's deadly plane crash over Washington D.C. that left 67 people dead.

The Ardmore, Pennsylvania, based Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society confirmed to NBC10 on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, that members of their club had died when a military chopper and an American Airlines passenger jet collided over the Potomac River on Jan. 29, 2025, sending the aircraft plummeting into the chilly river.

"We feel immense grief at the loss of so many talented skaters, their coaches, and families," the Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society said in a statement that was also posted to social media.

The Main Line skating club didn't immediately name the members of its club who died on the plane that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, with several members of the U.S. figure skating community on board.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Sadly, one of the families lost just became members of our club and another shared his talent with us at our recent 175th Anniversary Gala," the statement said. "We share this loss and grief with the entire USFS Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this tragic time."

The Philadelphia-area skating club said that further updates on the crash would come from US Figure Skating.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.," the USFS said in a statement posted to its website and social media. "These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas."

The deadly crash that occurred as the D.C.-bound plane was on final approach at DCA was felt at other Philadelphia-area skating clubs.

"We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, coaches and their families were among those on board American Airlines flight 5342," IceWorks Skating Complex Figure Skating Director Lisa Shaw said. "Figure skating is more than a sport - it’s a close, tight-knit family - and we stand together. While all involved were not club members at our rink, many spent time training at our facility and competing in our events. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and we offer our full support during this difficult time."

"On behalf of the Skating Club of Southern New Jersey, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire figure skating community during this tragic time," SCOSNJ President Robin Hauth said. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we stand in sorrow and solidarity with our friends and colleagues. Figure skating is built on passion, dedication, and an unbreakable spirit. In this moment of grief, we honor that spirit and offer our love and support to those in need. The loss of these lives will be felt by us all and by our community for generations to come."

NBC10 has reached out to other area figure skating clubs and will update this story as further details are learned.