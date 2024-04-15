Delaware State Police searched for clues after they said a raging driver shot another driver along Interstate 495 near Wilmington during the early hours of Monday.

The suspected road rage shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-495 near the merge for I-95, state police said.

Troopers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist, police said. The 47-year-old driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers found that "an unknown blue car pulled next to him and shot at his car," police said.

After the shooting the driver of the blue car drove off, police said.

"The interaction between the two drivers before the shooting is under investigation," police said.

Troopers asked anyone with information to call Detective B. Timmons at 302-365-8434 or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.