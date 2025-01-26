How to get around the detours as crews clean up overturned tanker on I-295

Drivers are being detoured around a major section of Interstate 295 in southern New Jersey after a tanker overturned on Saturday afternoon.
A tanker carrying butane gas on the northbound side of I-295 in Bellmawr, Camden County, overturned around 1 p.m. just before the covered roadway.
This area is where traffic from the Interstate 76 eastbound exit "1B" ramp merges with I-295.
Emergency crews are working to remove the butane before the truck can be moved. Officials from NJDOT believe this cleanup process will be done in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 26.
NJDOT announced that detours are in place until cleanup is completed:
Detour on I-295 northbound instructions
- Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound will be directed to take Exit 26 to Route 42 southbound, which is before the closure
- Take Route 42 southbound to Exit 12/to Route 41/Deptford/Woodbury/Runnemede
- Keep Right to Route 41/Runnemede/Glassboro
- Merge onto Clements Bridge Road/CR 544 eastbound
- Go straight through the traffic signal
- Turn left onto Route 41 northbound
- Turn left onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike northbound
- Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
Another I-295 northbound detour option via I-76 westbound
- I-295 northbound traffic that gets directed to Exit 27A/I-76/Camden/Philadelphia should take I-76 westbound to Exit 1D/Route 130 northbound
- Stay right for Route 130 northbound
- Turn right onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike southbound
- Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
If you're on I-75 eastbound wishing to take I-295 northbound
- Motorists traveling on I-76 eastbound wishing to take Exit 1B to I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on I-76 eastbound, which becomes Route 42 southbound
- Take Exit 14/Creek Road/Bellmawr
- Turn right Harding Avenue
- Turn right onto Creek Road
- Turn right onto Browning Road
- Turn left onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike northbound
- Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
For drivers on Route 42 needing to get onto I-295 northbound
- Motorists traveling on Route 42 northbound wishing to take Exit 1B to I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on Route 42 southbound
- Take I-76 westbound to Exit 1D/Route 130 northbound
- Stay right for Route 130 northbound
- Turn right onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike southbound
- Take the ramp to I-295 northbound