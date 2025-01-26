How to get around the detours as crews clean up overturned tanker on I-295

Drivers are being detoured around a major section of Interstate 295 in southern New Jersey after a tanker overturned on Saturday afternoon.

A tanker carrying butane gas on the northbound side of I-295 in Bellmawr, Camden County, overturned around 1 p.m. just before the covered roadway.

This area is where traffic from the Interstate 76 eastbound exit "1B" ramp merges with I-295.

Emergency crews are working to remove the butane before the truck can be moved. Officials from NJDOT believe this cleanup process will be done in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 26.

NJDOT announced that detours are in place until cleanup is completed:

Detour on I-295 northbound instructions

Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound will be directed to take Exit 26 to Route 42 southbound, which is before the closure

Take Route 42 southbound to Exit 12/to Route 41/Deptford/Woodbury/Runnemede

Keep Right to Route 41/Runnemede/Glassboro

Merge onto Clements Bridge Road/CR 544 eastbound

Go straight through the traffic signal

Turn left onto Route 41 northbound

Turn left onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike northbound

Take the ramp to I-295 northbound

Another I-295 northbound detour option via I-76 westbound

I-295 northbound traffic that gets directed to Exit 27A/I-76/Camden/Philadelphia should take I-76 westbound to Exit 1D/Route 130 northbound

Stay right for Route 130 northbound

Turn right onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike southbound

Take the ramp to I-295 northbound

If you're on I-75 eastbound wishing to take I-295 northbound

Motorists traveling on I-76 eastbound wishing to take Exit 1B to I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on I-76 eastbound, which becomes Route 42 southbound

Take Exit 14/Creek Road/Bellmawr

Turn right Harding Avenue

Turn right onto Creek Road

Turn right onto Browning Road

Turn left onto Route 168/Black Horse Pike northbound

Take the ramp to I-295 northbound

For drivers on Route 42 needing to get onto I-295 northbound