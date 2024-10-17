A man has been charged after his 61-year-old wife was reported missing and then found dead inside their home.

65-year-old Vladimir Lushevskiy was taken into custody and charged with Abuse of a Corpse, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a missing person report along the 9000 block of Diplomat Place in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers spoke with witnesses who reported that they last spoke to their friend, 61-year-old Lola Karabaeva, around 2:30 a.m. on October 12, 2024.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, detectives returned to the home to continue investigating the missing person case. During their search of the property, they discovered the body of Karabaeva wrapped in plastic inside a closet. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:13 a.m., police said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Lushevskiy could face additional charges depending on the outcome of the investigation, which is being handled by the Homicide Unit police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.