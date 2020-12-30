Hunter Charged in Death of Teen in Bucks County Park, DA Says

What to Know A Warminster man was arraigned for the Oct. 24, 2020 killing of Jason Kutt in a Bucks County park Wednesday.

Kutt, 18, was watching the sunset with his girlfriend in Nockamixon State Park when he was shot in the back of the neck.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office charged a man with criminal homicide, failing to render aid to an injured person and displaying "carelessness or negligence" while hunting.

A Warminster man was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and other charges related to the death of a teenager in a state park two months ago.

Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, appeared in court in Doylestown on charges that he killed Jason Kutt, 18, while hunting in Nockamixon State Park in October. He waived his right preliminary hearing as Judge Gary Gambardella read him the charges on a video call.

Heller is also charged with possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, violating a state hunting law against causing harm to others, and failing to render aid to a person injured by a hunter.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The charges came two months after Kutt’s death in the park, where he was watching the sunset with his girfriend near the shore of Lake Nockamixon.

Kutt's girlfriend told investigators that she saw a man in a hunting vest around that time. Hunting was permitted in the park, which is also open to the public. And state parks have seen extra traffic this year with more people staying at home and some business closed or restricted.

Kutt, 18, of Sellersville, had recently graduated from Pennridge High School. He enjoyed video games, playing guitar, and going for nature walks where he would take photos, according to his family.

He died from the bullet wound Oct. 26 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, two days after the shooting.

Heller was sent to the Bucks County Jail after his hearing.