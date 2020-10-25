Young Man Shot in Bucks County State Park, Suspect Sought

An 18-year-old man sustained “life-threatening injuries” after he was shot at a state park in Bucks County Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers found the man after someone reported the shooting at the Ridge Road entrance of Nockamixon State Park around 5:15 p.m., the Bedminster Township Police Department said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately released.

A witness told investigators that a man in hunting gear was seen leaving the area, but despite officers from throughout Upper Bucks County using a state police helicopter and a K-9 to search the area, they did not find any persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.