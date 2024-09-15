Pennsylvania

Very loud house explosion, fire shocked Bucks Co. neighborhood, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A house exploded in Middletown Township, Bucks County, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Middletown Township Police Department

Neighbors in Bucks County were shocked by a loud explosion-like noise on Saturday evening.

The Middletown Township Police Department took to their Facebook page to explain what happened after the 911 call center was flooded with calls.

The very loud explosion came from a home in the Snowball Gate development on Silver Spruce Road, according to police.

A very large fire could be seen coming from the house following the explosion, officials said.

The residents of the house were not home at the time of the incident, police said. All three of the family's dogs were saved from the property.

Officials with the fire and police departments are investigating what caused the explosion and fire.

