Police said the two men held a pool party with around 250 people at a home in Gloucester Township on Sunday and charged an admission fee for it.

A homeowner and promoter are both accused of having a pool party with around 250 people at a New Jersey house over the weekend and charging an admission fee.

Jeffrey Davis Jr., 31, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, and Marheem Miller, 28, of Camden, New Jersey, were both charged with three counts of violating Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said they first learned last week that Davis planned on having a “for-profit” pool party at his home on Prospect Court in Gloucester Township. On Thursday, police contacted Davis and warned him of potential violations for holding a promoted party during the pandemic.

Davis and Miller, a promoter, allegedly ignored the warnings and held a large pool party Sunday at the home between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police who were monitoring the home said around 250 people attended and were both inside and outside the property. They also said they spotted attendees who were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Investigators also said loud music was played in violation of the noise ordinance, eight vehicles were ticketed for parking violations and large crowds littered the street with trash after the party was shut down.

Davis was also issued a summons for littering, investigators said.

The party occurred the same day a man was arrested for allegedly hosting a party with more than 300 people at a home in Ramtown, New Jersey.

Just last week, Gov. Murphy announced he’s reducing the limit on indoor gatherings to 25% percent capacity, with a cap of 25 people down from 100, following several reports of large parties and social distancing noncompliance.

Murphy said the parties were concerning as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, and with the infection rate slightly increasing in the Garden State. However, the governor said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 trends were now heading in the right direction.