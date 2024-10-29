More funding on the way to help students facing homelessness in Philadelphia

Whenever we talk about homelessness, children don't usually come first to mind but they are a group who also suffer from housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia's city and school district officials stood alongside community members whose missions are to prevent homelessness, from affecting kids' education and quality of life.

This comes months after the city's COVID-19 funding that was helping with the issue ran out over the summer.

"Philadelphia lost more revenue during the pandemic than any other major city in the entire country besides Detroit," Philadelphia City Council's majority whip Isaiah Thomas said.

News came on Tuesday, Oct. 29 that there is more funding on the way thanks to efforts by the city council and the school district.

Back in July, School District of Philadelphia students attended a community hearing and spoke on what life is like for them moving from homes and shelters.

The city is working on moving around money in this year's budget so $2.3 million will go to three organizations that serve the community: Eddie's House, Valley Youth House and HopePHL. This money is expected to last for a year.

According to the district, youth homelessness is up 19% this school year.

Close to 10,000 people between infant years and the age of 21 are housing insecure with officials pointing to the pandemic and inflated housing as well as food costs as a major cause that affects the city's most vulnerable population.