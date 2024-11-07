Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Center City, police said

The Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Center City Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit released video of the man who is described as having a medium build, is in his late 20s or mid 30s and has a beard. He appears to have bandages above his right eye and was wearing a light gray shirt and light gray sweatpants.

Police also said he was shoeless and wearing black socks.

The sexual assault of a child occurred on the 800 block of Chestnut Street, at approximately 1:15 a.m., on November 2, 2024, police said.

The suspect is believed to frequent Center City and utilizes the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines. He was seen at the Broad and Olney Transportation Center hours prior to the assault, according to the police.

The suspect may now be wearing a navy-blue Nike hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black sneakers and a black backpack, along with the light gray sweatpants, police said.

At this time police have not released any further information about the incident or the victim.

Police say if you see this individual do not approach, you should contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3251/3252.