Home Runs for a Good Cause

homersfor-hope

Homers for Hope is calling all youth and adult baseball players to hit a few home runs to raise money for families who have suffered a severe tragedy. On Sunday July 3rd, step up to the plate at Campbell's field the home of the Camden Riversharks and hit one out the park.

Homers for Hope is a non-profit organization that helps local families financially, that have suffered a traumatic hardship. Every player who is participating must raise $200 or more to play.

When: Sunday, July 3rd

Where: CAMPBELLS FIELD, HOME OF THE RIVERSHARKS,
401 N. DELAWARE AVE, CAMDEN, NJ. 08102  

Time: 5pm

For more information visit Homers for Hope Home Run Derby.

 

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us