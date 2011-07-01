Home Runs for a Good Cause

Homers for Hope is calling all youth and adult baseball players to hit a few home runs to raise money for families who have suffered a severe tragedy. On Sunday July 3rd, step up to the plate at Campbell's field the home of the Camden Riversharks and hit one out the park.

Homers for Hope is a non-profit organization that helps local families financially, that have suffered a traumatic hardship. Every player who is participating must raise $200 or more to play.



When: Sunday, July 3rd



Where: CAMPBELLS FIELD, HOME OF THE RIVERSHARKS,

401 N. DELAWARE AVE, CAMDEN, NJ. 08102



Time: 5pm



For more information visit Homers for Hope Home Run Derby.



