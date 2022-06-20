Hoagiefest Is Here Again: Get Tasty Details on Wawa's Summer Hoagie Promotion

The “Summer of Hoagie Love” is upon us as Wawa brought back its annual Hoagiefest for another year.

Starting Monday, Hoagiefest is in the hands of the customers. Wawa fans can get their go-to hoagie for a discount from June 20 to July 31.

Six-inch “Shorti” hoagies are $5 and 10-inch “Classic” hoagies are $6 during the fan-favorite summer promotion, Wawa said.

Like in past years, the Pennsylvania-based company said the Hoagiefest deal applies to both hot and cold hoagies.

Wawa’s menu listed at least 19 different varieties that are included. The only hoagies that aren't, Wawa said, are the double meat varieties. And, unless you’re new around the Philadelphia area, you know the sandwiches are made-to-order on the touch screens in store, or on the Wawa app.

If a free hoagie is more your taste, head over to Wawa Hoagie Day in Old City on Wednesday, June 29. Wawa Welcome America brought back the Philly-favorite tradition at Independence Mall for another year as Wawa plans to hand out about seven tons of hoagies.

Plus, while you’re there, you can catch a performance by the Six String Soldiers of The United States Army String Band and get free admission to the National Constitution Center, courtesy of Wawa.